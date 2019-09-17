ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria fire and rescue are conducting a death investigating after a body was found in a creek Tuesday morning.

Around 9:32 a.m. officials responded to a call for a naked body under a bridge.

Initially, officials said they were conducting a water rescue in a creek that runs under North Beauregard Street near North Morgan Street.

Officials say they were able to reach the victim easily because the creek in that area is shallow.

There will be a police presence in the area while officials investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

