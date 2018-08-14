ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Trains are running every 16 minutes on the Blue line due to a power issue at the Alexandria Rail Yard, Metro said.

The line was temporarily suspended Tuesday morning. Due to track work the trains had only been running between Franconia-Springfield and Arlington Cemetery. Riders should expect major delays on the Blue and Yellow lines through the morning rush.

Alexandria Fire responded to 3101 Eisenhower Ave. around 1:45 a.m. When they got to the scene the detected the smell of smoke. Crews found a large generator building in the yard on fire. They have been working to ensure the power was isolated and the fire was extinguished.

Shuttle buses are being provided as best as possible, Metro said. Customers should look for alternate transportation if possible. There is currently limited shuttle bus service between Franconia and Van Dorn and King Streets.

