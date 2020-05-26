According to the Alexandria Health Department, more than 120 businesses have already joined the program.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria health officials are training local businesses how to safely reopen amid the coronavirus' continuing spread.

On Friday, the Alexandria Health Department launched a program named "ALX Promise" in conjunction with both Visit Alexandria and local restaurant and business associations.

According to Rachel Stradling, environmental health manager for the Alexandria Health Department, businesses who participate in the volunteer program will be trained on the requirements needed to open their business after a one-on-one or group consultation with her agency.

"We work through the practicalities of the reopening for their business," she said. "After that, we give them a whole pile of training materials and checklists."

Stradling said more than 120 businesses have already signed up to receive consultation from the health department via ALX Promise.

One of those restaurants includes Chadwicks Restaurant in Old Town.

Chadwicks' owner Trae Lamond said it is important for his business to show its customers that it is taking the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

"There's some people that want to make sure that we're doing it the right way," he said. "And, all the people that are signing up for the ALX promise are basically saying, 'hey, look, we are very concerned that we do this the right way.'"

All businesses that participate in the ALX Promise will also receive a decal from the program to place on their front windows and doors.

"When customers see the ALX Promise shield displayed on a business's window or website, they will know that the business has committed to higher safety standards for employees and customers than the minimum rules required by law for all businesses," the program's website reads.

All businesses that choose to participate in the program will be posted on Visit Alexandria's website.