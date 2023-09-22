Alexandria prepares for incoming storm

A nor'easter will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the DMV Saturday.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — City crews in Alexandria did the familiar ritual of handing out sandbags to residents vulnerable to flooding there on Friday ahead of rain expected to sweep through the DMV this weekend.

Some residents told WUSA9 they think the formation of Tropical Storm Ophelia is another sign that the climate seems to be throwing more curveballs more often.

The coastal flood watch that has been issued triggered the city’s routine response of offering sandbags to businesses and residents..

The operation is at the city’s maintenance yard at 133 South Quaker Lane until 7 p.m. Friday for residents who want to take that precautions.

A lot of resident view themselves as on the front line of the climate change crisis, and while some of these preps feel routine, city officials still preach preparedness hoping more residents will make it a habit.

Earlier on Friday, completely by coincidence, there was a emergency preparedness fair on Market Square at about the same time Ophelia achieved tropical storm status.

Some residents said Ophelia reinforces their feeling that storms can be more sudden and more fierce, and emergency managers reminded me that preparedness includes thinking about planning for handling pets during floods or power outages.