'It takes the decision making process out of the officers hands' | Alexandria Police talk new bodycam program

The program launched April 17, and each month 30 cameras will be deployed until every officer has one.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Monday marked one week since the Alexandria City Police Department rolled out their first batch of body-worn cameras to police officers. The department is rolling out 30 cameras per month, until every officer is assigned a camera; according to the department's website, there are currently 311 APD officers.

"From the chief down, every sworn officer is going to wear a body-worn camera," Lt. Jason North, the bodycam program coordinator, said of the rollout.

North said each officer will go through training before they are assigned a camera. He told WUSA9 it's a mutually beneficial program, to both the department and the community they serve.

"We want better trust," North said. "We want accountability."

North added that the program has been requested by the community as well.

"When a camera is present everyone acts a little better," he said. "Perhaps this is an opportunity for us to deescalate an incident."

Per Alexandria Police Department policy, the body cameras are required to be turned on for every call for service. However, if an officer doesn't turn the camera on in time, there are some safeguards in place.

"It's called signal technology -- if a weapon is used, a firearm drawn from a holster or a taser activated, it will take the decision making process out of the officer's hand," North said. "The body-worn camera will be automatically activated ensuring those critical moments are captured in video."

In some instances, like if there's what he called a "classified incident," such as a significant injury or the death of another person, the footage could be released to the public.

"Our goal will be to release that video as soon as possible, however no longer than 30 days," North said.

He told WUSA9 it's something the department has wanted to get for years.

"It just came down to a funding issue, this is expensive equipment, both to purchase and maintain," he added.

In 2022, the city adopted a budget to include funding for the program.

They also received funding through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Several other neighboring agencies already have body-worn camera programs in place, including the Fairfax County and Arlington County Police Departments.