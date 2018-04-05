Two people are dead after a crash on the Eisenhower Connector Friday morning, Virginia State police said.

The crash happened around 12:16 a.m. between Eisenhower Ave. and the Beltway. When the trooper got to the scene a car was overturned and two people were trapped inside. Police believe the two people were pronounced dead at scene.

All lanes on the Eisenhower Connector and the ramps from the inner loop and outer loop to the were shut down for some time. They have since reopened.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

