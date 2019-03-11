ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police confirm at least one person is dead after a serious crash Saturday.

Officials said Van Dorn Street is closed between Kenmore Avenue and West Braddock Road while the Alexandria Police Department remains on scene to investigate the crash.

Police said the accident happened around 8:29 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles. Police also said multiple people were transported to the hospital.

The total number of passengers involved and their condition is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

