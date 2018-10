ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Alexandria police need your help finding the humans that belong to this dog.

He was found by police at Wythe and Columbus. Police were able to lure him into the cruiser with a cookie. The dog was then taken to the animal hospital.

He doesn't have a chip. Police need your help finding his family.

Handsome doggo was found by APD Officers at Wythe & Columbus. It took a cookie to get him in “custody” & the cruiser, but he was safely delivered to the animal hospital. He doesn’t have a chip. If you know his humans, please call @alexanimals. pic.twitter.com/GKR2EJWn9W — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 25, 2018

