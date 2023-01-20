Montgomery County high school placed on lockdown for reported gun on campus Friday

The police department said they had a student "in custody," but investigators have not yet said if that student was under arrest or being charged with anything.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after there was a report of a gun on campus, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Police responded to a call at 1:54 p.m. about a student with a gun at Albert Einstein High School. The school was placed on lockdown.

The student who supposedly had a gun was inside a classroom which prompted the lockdown, police said.

The police department said they had a student "in custody," but investigators have not yet said if that student was under arrest, being charged with anything, or if they were even a suspect.

No gun was located by police.

The student is a juvenile and will not be identified due to their age.

Officers remained at the school to supervise the release of students in what they called a "staggered dismissal."

No other information was immediately available.

