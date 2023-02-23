Family of murdered 18-year-old names her suspected killers after waiting months for arrests

Akira Wilson's friends/relatives are tracking her alleged murderers on social media. WUSA9 is not naming them, or showing their faces, as they have not been charged.

WASHINGTON — It's been three months since the murder of a D.C. high school student and still no arrests have been made.

Frustrated and angry with police and prosecutors, Akira Wilson's family took matters into their own hands at a news conference Thursday, naming two young people they say killed her.

Still too shaken to talk about her 18-year-old daughter's murder, Wilson's mother left it to allies to name the people she believes killed her daughter, a senior at one of the city's most prestigious high schools.

"The young adults responsible for the murder of Akira Wilson are..." Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and family friend Robbie Woodland began.

Woodland went on to name a 19-year-old female coworker of Wilson and a 17-year-old boy, who DC court records show has been a fugitive from justice, accused of armed carjacking in Maryland.

Late Thursday afternoon, DC police released a statement.

"Detectives from MPD’s Homicide Branch have been working tirelessly on this homicide investigation with our partners from the Office of the Attorney General," police said. "As a result, detectives have made significant progress. Those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable."

The Office of the Attorney General prosecutes juvenile cases in D.C.

Days after Wilson was killed, police did release these surveillance images of a man they called a person of interest. The family says it's the same guy they're naming.



The family accuses prosecutors of stalling and suspect the alleged shooter may be helping investigators on other cases.

"The family feels this individual may be an informant with the U.S. Attorney's Office, something larger, and that is why they have failed to move forward," Woodland said.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's declined to comment, as did DC Police.

Police said Wilson was found dead from a single gunshot wound just before Thanksgiving in a room at the Hilton Garden Inn near Union Station. Her family said she was invited to a party there by the 19-year-old woman they named.

"Three people went into that hotel room and only two people came out," Woodland said.