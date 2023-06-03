Administration building at Hampton University catches fire

James Parker, a spokesperson for the university, said the building was evacuated and no one has been hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — The administration building at Hampton University caught on fire Monday afternoon, an official confirmed with 13News Now.

James Parker, a spokesperson for the university, said the fire happened at Palmer Hall, also known as the Administration Building. Parker said the building was evacuated and no one was hurt.

"The campus remains open for business as usual, until further notice," Parker said.

Hampton Fire & Rescue is currently working to put out the fire.

Photos shared with 13News Now show smoke billowing from the windows of the building.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more. Parker said more information will be provided once firefighters are able to put out the fire.