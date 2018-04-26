A year after throwing firehouse doors open to addicts desperate for treatment, Anne Arundel County overdoses have dropped and other counties are looking to duplicate the strategy with help from state government.

“We think it’s a success story,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Thursday after meeting four recovering addicts who all said they credit Anne Arundel County’s “Safe Station” experiment with saving their lives.

“I wouldn't be here without it,” said Tori Wagener, a mother of twins who is expecting another child while struggling to stay off opioids. She sought help at a Glen Burnie fire house in February.

More than 600 people walked into the county’s 31 firehouses for help in 2017. Overdoses are down 10% in 2018, said Capt. Russ Davies of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

All firehouses in the county are designated as 24-hour Safe Stations where any addict can ask for help at any time without the risk of being turned away or having police involved.

Firefighters are instructed to provide any needed medical treatment and keep the addict comfortable and safe until a case worker can be brought in to pave the way for immediate placement in a treatment program. It usually only takes hours

No charges will be filed for drug possession, although firefighters are instructed to secure any illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Anne Arundel County’s State’s Attorney Wes Adams said his office then works with police and courts to set aside warrants and non-violent criminal charges as long as users remain in treatment and recovery.

“In the long term, my goal is about community safety and protecting people,” Adams said. “If you remove the addiction you’re getting rid of the driver of so much crime.”

“I’m just really grateful for it,” said recovering addict Tyler Edwards after showing WUSA9 how he knocked on the door of the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Company back in December of 2017.

“I just got out of jail, it was so cold, I was homeless and had no place to go,” Edwards said “I didn’t want to start using again. I heard they would help me, but I had no idea how much.”

Hogan recently signed a $600 million bill to fund anti-opioid strategies statewide.

Anne Arundel County received a $500,000 grant to help with Safe Stations.

The program is operated by Anne Arundel Crisis Response, a private, non-profit that provides case workers and support to get addicts into immediate treatment.

