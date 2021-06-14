Brian Baumgartner will be at The Office-themed game for the Norfolk Tides.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a fan of The Office and the Norfolk Tides, June 25 is going to be the perfect night for you!

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on The Office, will be at the Norfolk Tides game on Friday, June 25 to take photos with fans.

The entire night is The Office-themed, and fans have several ticket options they can choose from to get a photo with Baumgartner.

According to the Norfolk Tides' website, you can purchase an express photo pass which allows fans to get a photo quicker than others, as well as a box seat ticket, and voucher for special Office-themed food items. This ticket is $45 and the Tides only have 30 available.

There's also a photo voucher ticket for $35. This ticket guarantees you a photo with the actor and gets you a box seat ticket. However, it may take longer to get your picture than the express photo pass.

Finally, there are the $20 photos on the game night ticket. This ticket does not need to be purchased ahead of time. Instead, show up to the game and get in line for a photo. Not everyone in attendance will be allowed a photo but if you do, you will be charged $20.