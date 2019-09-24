WASHINGTON — District officials are making sure residents are safe and prepared for unexpected active shooter incidents.

The Mayor's Office of Nightlife and Culture alongside Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Metropolitan Police Department, and several local organizations held a free active shooter workshop on Tuesday.

Officials said the plan behind the event was to discuss ways the D.C. nightlife industry can prepare, prevent, and react to active shooter situations.

“Time and time again, our federal government has sat back and watched as Americans have been murdered on our streets, in schools, churches, offices, movie theaters, at bus stops, and in shopping malls. In 2019, the unfortunate reality is that nowhere in our nation feels safe from gun violence. Mass shootings are too common. Firearm suicide is a public health crisis. In cities and towns across our nation, people of all ages are settling petty disputes with guns. Sometimes the people killed are the intended target, other times they are bystanders, and almost always, we know it was preventable," Mayor Bowser said.

The event was held at Penn Social on E Street Northwest.

