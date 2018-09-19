It could be days, maybe weeks before people who evacuated the Carolinas get to see their homes.

One man wasn't going to wait that long.

The former Mayor of New Bern, North Carolina spent the weekend in Washington with his family when Hurricane Florence made landfall.

However, Lee Bettis returned to his New Bern property Monday night. It’s a small town not far from the coast, on a major river. Now, Bettis is trapped while his family is in Washington, because flooding is still frequent. “We're going to become an island. No way in, no way out until Friday,” said Bettis.

This is also making it tough to get in food and supplies, but some homes have electricity and phone service.

Bettis is applauding the town for its response to the disaster but said the cleanup will take a lot of time. “Money's going to be big.”

Early estimates put damage in New Bern alone at roughly $30 million according to the city manager.

More than 4,300 homes were damaged or destroyed, along with hundreds of businesses.

Bettis' family plans to drive down to New Bern by week’s end with a truck full of donations they've already collected while in Washington.

