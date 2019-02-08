WASHINGTON — Water covered parts of roads in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon after an eight inch water main break.

It happened at Franklin and 4th Street NE.

Officials said they throttled the water back so the water would stop gushing out, but water had already formed puddles on the surface.

Officials said they had a repair crew en route just before 5 p.m. and would need to turn the water off to make repairs when they got there.

They also will probably need to close a line in the road.

"We won’t know how many customers are affected until we shut the water off," Pamela Mooring from DC Water said in an email.

DC Water averages a couple of water main breaks per day, around 400 per year according to Mooring.

