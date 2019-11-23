WASHINGTON — A man is dead after a crash that involved six cars Saturday in Chantilly, Virginia.

Police said Sai Leung Li, 69, of South Riding was traveling westbound around 5:17 p.m. on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway. Police think Li may have suffered a medical emergency that caused him to go off the roadway, then continue to cross Centreville Road.

Li then crashed into five cars that were stopped waiting at a red light. Li was taken to the hospital where he died.

One of the passengers from the five cars at the stoplight was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police don't think speed or alcohol were factors.

Police are asking anyone with information on the accident to call (703) 280-0543.

This crash comes after a ruck and another vehicle collided on the I-495 towards the Inner Loop Nov. 19, causing two lanes of traffic and a shoulder of the highway to close near Exit 27.

The cause of the collision is unknown. No injuries have been reported, according to Maryland State Police.

According to a traffic alert sent out by Prince George's County, the Outer Loop traffic lanes remained open. A Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination alert said that the delays were approximately 3 miles long.

Lanes opened back up around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and most of the debris had been cleared from the highway.

