ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Six Blue and Yellow line train stations will close this Saturday for platform reconstruction and infrastructure improvements, Metro officials said.

Until Sept. 8, rail service south of Reagan National Airport will be replaced by five free shuttles. The three-month shutdown aims to fix crumbling outdoor station platforms which have been worn away by the elements.

The stations that will be closed from May 25 to Sept. 8 are the following:

Braddock Road

King St-Old Town

Eisenhower Ave

Huntington

Van Dorn St.

Franconia-Springfield

“Customers have many good options, but I encourage everyone to take the time to study the shuttle options, learn more about the bus routes that serve your neighborhood, and then be prepared to add an extra half hour to your regular travel time” said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld.

WMATA says parking will be free at the Van Dorn St., Franconia-Springfield and Huntington stations.

For more information on closures and travel alternatives visit wmata.com/platforms.

