LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 5,000 jack-o’-lanterns will illuminate a trial in Kentucky.

This is the seventh year for Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park.

According to the event’s website, the idea was taken from a similar event in Oxford, Massachusetts in 1988.

The event runs from Oct. 8 through Nov. 3 and is open from dusk to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

If you are in line before closing time, the trail will stay open until you get through.

It costs $14 for adults and $10 for children 3 to 12 years old on Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's $18 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 12. Children under 3 are free.

For additional information, go to jack-o-lanternlouisville.com.

