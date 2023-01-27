Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

$400 million in bonds have been approved for the Blue Line Corridor Project, but what about businesses closing in other parts of Prince George's County?

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project.

“They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.

The Blue Line Corridor Project includes plans for an amphitheater complex, sports facilities, parks, a civic plaza and a library, and reconstructing a four-mile stretch of Central Avenue.

"They got to make it affordable for us so people can live out there. This rent is already high," said one Prince George's County resident.

Another said he would like to see an additional grocery store in the area.

Just down the road in Bowie, Regal Cinemas is closing its movie theater near Bowie Town Center. It's the only theater in Bowie, and some in the county are wondering what will replace it; and if this could potentially be an extension of the development planned in the Capitol Heights area.

“With the state money we don’t have any plans to build a movie theater but the whole point of the things we are going to build is for those things to catalyze the private market to develop everything else around it,” Rodgers said.

Bottom line: The county executive and her team want Prince George's residents to spend their money where they live and also entice new customers.

"Attracting people into Prince George’s the same way that you’re now going to other places in the region for a night out we want the region to come to Prince George’s for a night out,“ Rodgers said.