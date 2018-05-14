WASHINGTON -- Power is starting to come back on for thousands of people after strong storms tore through the DC region. At one point, more than 65,000 people were in the dark.

Gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and tennis-bal sized hail were reported as a fast-moving storm blew southeast from Pennsylvania into Northern Virginia and southern Maryland.

As of 8:45 p.m., 35,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power in Northern Virginia. The majority of those outages were in Fairfax and Manassas.

Pepco reported about 1,000 outages, with most of those in Chevy Chase Village, Silver Spring, Langley Park and Kettering, Md.

No major damage has been reported, but trees were down across Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia.

