Three firefighters and one other person were hurt after a two-alarm fire in Northeast, D.C. late Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Continuing exterior attack - single family detached home in the 2700 block of 12th Street, NE. One member being evaluated on scene - and one occupant of the home also being treated by medics on the scene. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/4cKsXmQkiP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 18, 2018

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the fire broke out in a single family detached home in the 2700 block of 12th Street.

Fire crews helped people get out of the house.

The injured firefighters have been transported to a nearby hospital, but were later released. The injured resident is still recovering in hospital at this time.

Fire officials said they got most of the fired knocked out around midnight and are working to put out hot spots.

The 2700 block of 12th Street, NE is expected to be shutdown to commuters through the morning rush hour.

