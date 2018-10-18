Three firefighters and one other person were hurt after a two-alarm fire in NE DC late Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Continuing exterior attack - single family detached home in the 2700 block of 12th Street, NE. One member being evaluated on scene - and one occupant of the home also being treated by medics on the scene. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/4cKsXmQkiP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 18, 2018

According to DC Fire and EMS, the fire broke out in a single family detached home in the 2700 block of 12th Street, NE.

Fire crews helped people get out of the house.

The injured firefighters and resident have been transported to a nearby hospital. And are said to be in stable condition.

Fire officials say they got most of the fired knocked out around midnight and are working to put out hot spots.

The 2700 block of 12th Street, NE is expected to be shutdown to traffic through the morning rush hour.

