WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 4200 block of East Capitol Street Northeast for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life, police said.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Aaron George.

Additionally, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Northeast.

According to police, around 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1700 block of R Street Southeast for the report of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to a hospital. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Mayrant, was pronounced dead.

D.C. police currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information can be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

