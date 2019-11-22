WASHINGTON, Pa. — There’s a war happening in the District over scooters.

The number of electric scooters is about to almost double to 10,000, but the number of companies that operate them will be cut in half by DDOT.

"I really see this being for everyone," Laura Miller Brooks said, who just sent the permit application for Lime. The dockless electric vehicle company is one of eight in the District. DDOT is cutting that number down to four starting next year.

"I think much like the District, Lime has been learning and innovating and getting better," Brooks said.

DDOT said it wanted to cut down on the number of scooter companies after getting feedback from users. Riders said they wanted fewer apps to manage. The District wanted an easier program to manage, a DDOT spokesperson said.

RELATED: New e-scooter regulations could be coming to Arlington County soon

Winning this competition will take a company’s fleet from hundreds to thousands, and Lime thinks their new scooters will give it an edge. New, larger wheels and shocks are meant to keep riders safe. Earlier this month, rival Bird gave out free helmets.

RELATED: Scooter companies want DC riders to stop behaving poorly

Lime wants to deploy 2,500 of its scooters citywide. The company stresses that the increase in scooters will be good for everybody, not just those who ride.

"It will become a more viable option," Brooks said. She underscored that the company hopes to spread more scooters across the city, not just downtown.

According to Brooks, more scooters will cut down on traffic congestion -- meaning that everybody could be a winner in D.C.’s scooter showdown.

"More people using scooters is really a benefit to everyone," Brooks said.

JUMP is one of eight dockless scooter operators permitted in D.C.

Jump from Uber

RELATED: It’s the most dangerous time of year for pedestrians in our area. Here’s what you can do

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.