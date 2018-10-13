ALVIN, Texas – A 2-year-old girl was mauled to death by her family’s dog Friday afternoon.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Morning Dove St.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was a mixed breed, possibly a Pit Bull mix.

The dog is being quarantined while an investigation continues.

Galveston County Medical Examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine the child’s injuries and cause of death.

No one else was injured.

Deputies said no charges have been filed at this time.

