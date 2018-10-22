MONTGOMERY COUNTY , Md. -- Police are investigating two overnight robberies at two CVS stores in Montgomery County.

The most recent robbery happened around 3:24 a.m. at the CVS store located in the 9900 block of Key West Ave. in Rockville.

Montgomery County police said there is a lookout for three suspects in connection with the incident. The descriptions are as following: black man in his early 20s, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a black emblem, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes -- black man in his early 20s, with a dark hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, dark pants and brown or gray shoes -- black man in his early 20s with dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. All three suspects were wearing face masks.

The suspects claimed to have a weapon, however no weapon was not seen.

Police said a second CVS robbery happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. in Silver Spring.

There is a lookout for a black man who is about 6'2." He was wearing a gray sweatshirt,black jeans, black boots and a cap. The suspect did not appear to be armed.

