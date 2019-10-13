WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed after a shooting left two men dead.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast on Wednesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found two men in their mid to late 20s shot and killed inside of a home on the block.

Police identified the deceased as 24 year-old Devon Miler, of Northeast, D.C., and 27 year-old Lekelefac Fonge, of Lanham, MD.

Davon Peyton, 27, of Alexandria was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham was at the shooting scene on Wednesday night. During Chief Newsham’s interview with reporters, loved ones could be heard screaming and crying in the background as he said something needs to change.

"Police got to do a better job. Prosecutors got to do a better job, and certainly juries and judges have to do a better job when we're sentencing folks who are responsible for this kind of behavior," Chief Newsham said. "You can hear the families and friends in the neighborhood who have lost a loved one. They are absolutely devastated by this. To be quite honest, I'm sick and tired of the shootings happening in our city."

