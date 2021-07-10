DDOT study lists Wheeler Road SE as a high crash corridor

An ANC Commissioner is calling for drivers to slow down along Wheeler Rd.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Slow down, that’s the message from leaders in Southeast D.C.

Two children and their father are still recovering after being hit by a Jeep while crossing Wheeler Road SE at Mississippi Avenue Wednesday morning.

Just a day after three people were hit, some drivers sped through the same intersection. Many drivers were following the rules, obeying the no turn on red signs, but one driver went around another car at a red light to make a right turn. Thankfully, nobody was in the crosswalk.

There are three schools in that part of Congress Heights. The speed limit is reduced to 15 mph.

We checked with the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) – and we saw they have identified Wheeler Road SE as a "high crash corridor."

In the study, it showed the most common type of accidents are rear-ending crashes, but between 2017 to 2019, the study found there were 16 crashes involving pedestrians, bicyclist or fatal crashes

ANC Commissioner Salim Adofo said drivers need to be more vigilant.

“I would like to see people just slow down, right, no matter what DDOT does, it's not going to do anything if people refuse to slow down. So, we need people to slow down and be considerate of other drivers and be considerate of pedestrians; especially children during school hours,” Adofo said.

The same study found a possible road diet could reduce the number of crashes. A road diet is when they reduce the number of lanes cars can drive in by adding medians and removing some of the lanes. Turning the four lanes into three by creating a dedicated turning lane.

Adofo said ultimately those who drive in this area need to be more responsible in keeping their neighbors safe.

“We have to think about how what we do impacts other people, and sometimes it's just not something that's on the forefront of our mind because we're going to and from, we're trying to get to work, we're trying to get to where we're going, and people you know, speed, and sometimes they don't realize how fast they're going,” Adofo said.