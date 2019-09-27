WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday night in the District.

Around 5:28 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Dix Street Northeast. When they arrived, officers found an adult male shot. He is conscious and breathing.

Police haven't identified a suspect or a motive.

Additionally around 8:55 p.m., officers went to the 5000 block of Bass Place Southeast for the reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found an adult male shot. He's also conscious and breathing.

Police didn't provide suspect or motive information.

This comes after nine people were shot in two separate incidences last week. Police said they have security camera images of a silver sedan they suspect was involved in a stunning attack possibly carried out with assault-style rifles in Northwest Washington on Sept. 19.

A 21-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded when attackers jumped from the car and began shooting and a group of people in the courtyard of an apartment complex near the intersection of 14th and Columbia Road NW at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Less than 30 minutes later, police were called to the 1300 block of Brentwood Road after receiving multiple calls for a shooting in the area.

When police arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where one man died. Police identified him as Sean Coleman-Bey, 20. In all, nine people were shot in two separate incidents the District in less than 30 minutes Thursday night, police said. Two died.

Additionally, this month, two people are died after two separate shootings less than six hours apart in Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

Around 9:50 p.m. police were called to the 1300 block of E Street for a shooting. A man was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries. He later died.

No suspect information was released.

Nearly six hours later, police were to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive for another shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries where they later died.

