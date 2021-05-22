2 hospitalized after overnight house fire in Fairfax Co.

No firefighters were injured, according to Fairfax Co. Fire and Rescue Dept.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A house in Fairfax County caught fire on Friday night, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Units responded to the house fire just after 2 a.m., the department said. The house is in the 7400 block of Northrop Road in the Hybla Valley area.

Firefighters were able keep the fire isolated to the attic, according to the department.

Two people were brought to the hospital with minor injuries, the department said.

No firefighters were reported injured.

The reason for the fire is not yet known.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, many house fires are preventable. Here are some tips from the NFPA to protect your home.

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

Keep fixed and portable space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn. Turn off heaters when you leave the room or go to sleep.

Ask smokers to smoke outside. Have sturdy, deep ashtrays for smokers.

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children, preferably in a cabinet with a child lock.

Inspect electrical cords. Replace cords that are cracked, damaged, have broken plugs, or have loose connections.

Be careful when using candles. Keep candles at least one foot from anything that can burn. Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to sleep.

Make a home fire escape plan and practice it at least twice a year.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Interconnect smoke alarms throughout the home. When one sounds, they all sound.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month and replace batteries once a year or when the alarm “chirps” to tell you the battery is low. Replace any smoke alarm that is more than 10 years old.

If you are building or remodeling your home, install residential fire sprinklers. Sprinklers can contain and may even extinguish a fire in less time than it would take the fire department to arrive.