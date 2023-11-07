Multiple Amtrak train cars derailed at DC's Union Station, cause delays

Amtrak service is currently suspended between D.C. and Richmond as crews inspect the derailment site.

WASHINGTON — Two Amtrak train cars derailed in the tunnel at the entrance of Union Station in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning. The train was traveling south on the Northeast Regional route, train 86.

Around 9:30 a.m., DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the derailment. During the initial report, they said that it was minor in nature and said there were no reported injuries. Fire crews then began to work to reach the train, which had passengers onboard.

Just before 10:15 a.m., crews at the scene determined that it was two train cars that were derailed, but they were upright inside the tunnel just before Union Station. Firefighters were able to get aboard the train to communicate with passengers and get them removed. At the same time, EMS began evaluating one person, who was later identified as an Amtrak employee, who was ultimately transported to a hospital to be treated for a minor medical condition.

"At this time, Amtrak service is temporarily suspended between Washington and Richmond while crews inspect the area and work to re-rail the lead locomotive and coach car," Amtrak spokesperson Kyle Anderson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Following the derailment, DC Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said crews coordinated with Amtrak to make sure passengers were safe. Passengers were moved to unaffected cars, and taken to the L'Enfant Plaza station, then escorted to a nearby holiday in hotel to rest and hydrate.

Maggiolo said working with partners is always critical, and described working with Amtrak as a "multi-pronged" operation.

Update Amtrak derailment Union Station. 2 cars derailed but upright inside the tunnel just before Union Starion. We have firefighters aboard train communicating with passengers. EMS evaluating 1 individual, but no other reported injuries. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/I7eSa5B4aw — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 11, 2023

Vito said firefighters were prepared for what happened because they have previously held drills in the area.

"In past years, we have had drills in that specific tunnel...," he said. "Training always helps."

Several train routes were canceled altogether for the day, including:

Fredericksburg trains 301, 303, 305 and 315

Manassas trains 325, 327, 329, 333 and 337

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said, that at this time, this has not impacted Metrorail service.

As of 11:35 am ET, due to a disabled train blocking the tracks in the area, Train 141 and Train 94 are canceled between Washington (WAS) and Richmond (RVR). For traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 11, 2023

As of 9:30 am ET, Due to a disabled train blocking the tracks in the area, Carolinian Train 79 is canceled between Washington (WAS) and Raleigh (RGH). For traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 11, 2023

As of 9:10 am ET, due to a disabled train blocking the tracks in the area, Palmetto Train 89 will terminate in Washington (WAS). For traveling assistance, please call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 11, 2023