CHARLES COUNTY, Md. -- Thirteen students are being taken to the hospital after a school bus and a dump truck crashed in Charles County Friday morning.

The students on board were put on another bus and are being taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash involving a school bus and a dump truck happened at Mattawoman Beantown and Poplar Hill Road, according to Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.

© 2018 WUSA