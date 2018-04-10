WASHINGTON -- A 17-year-old who was in his senior year was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Snyder, 17, was a senior at Northwest High School in Germantown, according to a tweet from the principal. School officials asked everyone to "please keep the family of Josh Snyder in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

The crash happened around 3:24 p.m. southbound on I-270 south of Montrose Road. The investigation shows that a silver Buick Century was going south on I-270 in lane one. It is not clear why yet but the Buick veered to the left onto the left shoulder.

The Buick, which was being driven by the teen then hit the back of an unattended white Ford Box truck which was parked on the left shoulder.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Please keep the family of Josh Snyder in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. The e-mail below was sent to all parents in the past hour. pic.twitter.com/DWasp2dcae — Jimmy D'Andrea (@NorthwestJags) October 4, 2018

© 2018 WUSA