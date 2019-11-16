WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy from Southwest.

Kenneth Dorsey was last seen in the 1000 block of 3rd Street Southwest Saturday, police said.

Police described Dorsey as a black male with a medium brown complexion. He's 4-foot-3, weighs 70 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair. Police don't know what he might be wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dorsey to call them at (202) 727-9099.

RELATED: Critical Missing: 13-year-old girl last seen in Northwest DC

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Leisure World

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.