WASHINGTON — With the Nationals gearing up for Game 6 of the World Series, here are 10 things you should know.

The road team has won the first five games of the World Series -- tied for the most consecutive games won by the road team. Unfortunately, the road team has never won Game 6.

Overall, road teams have won seven straight World Series games. That’s the longest streak in postseason history.

The Nationals have won six straight road games in a single postseason. That's a Major League record for a team from the National League.

The Nationals' backs are against the wall again. They trailed 3-1 going into the eighth inning against the Brewers in the Wild Card Game, but rallied to win 4-3 to advance in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They also trailed the Dodgers 3-1 in a deciding Game 5 of the National League Division Series, before rallying back to win 7-3 in 10 innings, advancing to the NLCS for the first time in franchise history (2005-present).

The last five World Series titles have been clinched by the road team. The 2013 Red Sox were the last team to clinch the World Series at home.

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 4-0 this postseason. Every game Strasburg has appeared in, the Nationals have won. These are the only pitchers to start five team wins in a single postseason: Madison Bumgarner (2014), Chris Carpenter (2011), Cliff Lee (2009), Cole Hamels (2008), Curt Schilling (2001), Andy Pettitte (2000). Strasburg has a 1.34 career ERA in the postseason. Only Sandy Koufax has had a better ERA in postseason history with a minimum of at least seven starts. Max Scherzer has also started 4 Washington wins this postseason.

Strasburg only needs 10 strikeouts to join Schilling in becoming the second pitcher with 50 strikeouts in a single postseason.

The starting pitcher for the Astros in Game 6 has really struggled in the World Series. Justin Verlander is a surprising 0-5 record in six career World Series starts -- the most World Series starts by anyone without a win. Two of his losses this postseason have come in potential series-clinching games (ALDS Game 4 and ALCS Game 5).

It’s happened before so it could happen again. The only other time a D.C. baseball team trailed 3-2 in a World Series was 1924 and the Washington Senators ended up winning Games 6 and 7 by one run each with Game 7 ending after 12 innings. The game holds the record as the longest Game 7 (by innings) in postseason history.

The Astros are 2-3 this postseason in clinch opportunities. Only eight teams in MLB history have lost four clinch opportunities in the same postseason (last: 2012 Cardinals). The only team to win the World Series after losing three clinch opportunities in the same postseason was the 1972 Athletics.

