WASHINGTON — A man is dead and a man and woman are injured following a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. early Friday afternoon.

Police said they are investigating the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additionally, a 30-year-old man has died after being shot in Springfield, Virginia on Thanksgiving afternoon, according to police.

Police said the 30-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street in Springfield, Virginia Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary suspect is a Hispanic teen, who's 5-foot-7 and wearing a white jacket and dark pants. Fairfax Police say that they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

On Thursday evening, Fairfax Police confirmed the identity of the victim as 30-year-old Ever Deras-Borjas of Springfield. Authorities said that when they were called to the scene, they found Deras-Borjas suffering from upper body trauma and gave him first aid before taking him to a nearby hospital. Police said that it was at the nearby hospital where Deras-Borjas succumbed to his injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Fairfax Police asked residents to avoid the area earlier in the day, as authorities were still investigating the scene.

