Local swimming pool companies said they can't keep up with the demand. Blue Water Pools in Virginia Beach is so busy, it's already scheduling next summer's business.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The official start of Summer is on June 10th, and pool companies in Hampton Roads said they are seeing a splash in sales with people wanting in-ground swimming pools.

“Six weeks ago, our phones started blowing up,” Freeman explained.

The owner of Blue Water Pools in Virginia Beach, Chris Freeman, said his phones have been ringing off the hook.

“We do about 25 pools a year, but for the last six weeks, I’ve been getting 20-25 leads a week,” he said.

Freeman believes the coronavirus has made more people want to build an outdoor oasis right at home. He said people are wanting to spend more time with family, and aren't able to venture on vacations this year.

“People are more interested in whole back yards now,” he said. “Fire pits, outdoor kitchens, just total outdoor living.”

For people thinking about getting that outdoor oasis now, may have to wait longer than they thought. Freeman said he builds about 25 pools a year, and he is about halfway done with this season's.

“I’m just about done for the year and we are booking into next year," he said. "A lot of my friends, reputable friends in the business are all booked up in the same time frames.”

The coronavirus hasn’t stopped people from spending big bucks. Freeman said the average in-ground swimming pool is about $40,000, but when you dive that deep in your pockets, he said it’s important to take your time and find a good builder.

“It’s not something you want to rush into get to swim as soon as possible. Make the right decision,” explained Freeman.