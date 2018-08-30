PHOENIX - Sen. John McCain has left behind a lasting legacy of service to this country and to the state of Arizona, and Thursday will mark his second stop on his journey to his final resting place in Annapolis.

Political giants, local athletes, and the people who elected him to serve Arizona for over three decades in Congress will again honor the senator.

A memorial service remembering Sen. McCain will take place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Vice President Joe Biden, sitting and former U.S. senators and other dignitaries from Arizona will be at the church to honor McCain.

Some of Arizona biggest athletes from the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes, including legends like Larry Fitzgerald, Luis Gonzalez and Shane Doan, will also be there.

Biden and Fitzgerald will read remarks along with McCain's friends Tommy Espinoza and Grant Woods. Two of McCain's kids, Andrew and Bridget, will also speak. Gonzalez and Doan will be among those carrying McCain's casket.

I will be in Phoenix tomorrow to pay tribute to my friend John. If you are in town and would like to honor his legacy of service, please come out to the route to say one last farewell. https://t.co/4vyEgFqO2a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2018

One thousand seats were open to the public, but tickets were snatched up shortly after they became available.

McCain’s motorcade is expected to depart the church, following the service, at about 11:15 a.m. for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport where the senator will leave Arizona for the final time.

9:14 a.m.

Speaking at the church with Team 12's Mark Curtis, Gov. Doug Ducey said McCain "will forever be identified with our state like the Grand Canyon."

9:11 a.m.:

The procession leaves the Arizona State Capitol on its way to the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

The route:

- Northbound on 17th Avenue to westbound on Adams Street

- Westbound on Adams Street to northbound on I-17

- Northbound on I-17 to eastbound on Camelback Road

- Eastbound on Camelback Road to northbound on Central Avenue

- Northbound on Central Avenue to the second church driveway

9:07 a.m.:

The motorcade and McCain family arrive at the Arizona State Capitol. McCain's flag-draped casket is carried out of the Capitol and placed in a hearse.

9 a.m.:

McCain's body is expected to leave the Arizona State Capitol around 9:15 a.m. where he has lain in state overnight.

The procession carrying John McCain's body will take about 30 minutes from the Capitol to the North Phoenix Baptist Church, according to DPS. The public is welcome to line up along the route to pay their respects as the motorcade drives along I-17 North, Camelback Road and Central Avenue.

8:55 a.m.:

About 2,000 flags line the street leading up to the North Phoenix Baptist Church for today’s service.

Flags line the street leading up to the North Phoenix Baptist Church. (Photo: Jeremy Jojola / 12 news)

8:51 a.m.:

Honor Guard group gathers around a portrait of McCain at the church. The group says they've been working since Saturday night when McCain's body was brought to Phoenix.

This Honor Guard group was also at the State Capitol yesterday. They say they’ve been working round the clock since Saturday night when McCain’s body was brought to PHX, where they stood guard. pic.twitter.com/Qh2kl1QdwF — 12 News (@12News) August 30, 2018

8:43 a.m.:

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer arrives at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer arrives at Phoenix church for John McCain's memorial service. Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo: Michael Nowels / 12 News)

Members of the public who received tickets for McCain’s service as well as plenty of invited guests were seen gathered outside the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Some of the 1000 members of the public who received tickets for McCain’s service are here outside the church, as are plenty of invited guests. pic.twitter.com/ifnzQNiNYP — 12 News (@12News) August 30, 2018

Thousands paid their respects to Sen. McCain

As many as 15,000 people gathered and braved the heat Wednesday at the Arizona State Captiol to pay their respects and say goodbye to the man known as the "Maverick."

Mourners were already lined up as a special ceremony took place inside the capitol featuring heartfelt remarks from Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Jeff Flake and former Sen. Jon Kyl.

Sen. Kyl said "we can be proud he was our senator," while Gov. Ducey said "imagining Arizona without John McCain is like picturing Arizona without the Grand Canyon."

Sen. Flake, with his head bowed in prayer, said "we are especially grateful that John made Arizona his home."

Several of McCain's children greeted those waiting in line to pay their respects late into the night.

