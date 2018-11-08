An airplane crashed Friday evening after an airline employee conducted an "unauthorized take-off" according to a Sea-Tac International Airport official.

A tweet from Sea-Tac confirmed that the plane crashed in south Puget Sound.

Alaska Airlines said that a Horizon Air Q400 was involved in the incident.

The employee is a 29-year-old Pierce County resident, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. The department believes he acted alone.

“We believe there are no passengers on board,” the tweet said.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The plane crashed into Ketron Island, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's office.

The plane "was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island," the department tweeted.

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Around 8: 15 p.m., multiple KING 5 viewers called to report a stolen airplane, saying an apparent pilot or airport worker took off with an aircraft.

A number of viewers called KING 5 after witnessing the plane crash on Ketron Island. A large plume of smoke is visible to residents surrounding Steilacoom, Washington.

Apparently someone stole a plane from SeaTac? Saw two fighter jets fly overhead then smoke pic.twitter.com/w0bveGUJQH — McKenna Brown (@mckenna_brown) August 11, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KING