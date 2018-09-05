An incredible video from within the main summit of Kilauea shows the hot lava lake.

USGS scientists in Hawaii have been monitoring the lava lake throughout the eruption and say the level of the lava lake has been dropping over the last several days and continues to drop late on Wednesday.

If the level drops down to the water table where groundwater is, the hot molten rock interacting with the water will cause the steam pressure to build up.

A higher build up in pressure could raise the potential for a bigger, explosive eruption.

Smaller explosions still continue to happen near at this crater, which are triggered by rockfall down its steep walls.

