SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Why would someone steal prosthetic legs from a double-amputee high school athlete?
That's what many people want to know.
Brett Winters is a senior at Pacific High School in San Bernardino, Calif.
He was born without tibia bones in his legs. As a result, his legs were amputated when he was eight months old. He now uses different pairs of prosthetic legs, depending on his activity.
Last week, someone stole the legs he uses for wrestling from the school gym.
Since the thefts, one of the legs was recovered by his teammates. He made that announcement in a thread on a Facebook page.
What other people are reading right now:
- She was found stabbed in his trunk, police say. He was just arrested
- 6-year-old with terminal disorder asks for cards from around the world for Christmas
- Woman believes she can see late father in ultrasound of her unborn daughter
- She got a place off-campus. USF charged her $3,750 for a dorm she never had. So, she turned to 10.
- 82-year-old woman bodybuilder fights off home intruder
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter