Maryland man sentenced to 39 years in prison for series of sexual assaults, home invasions

Bryant Webster pled guilty to sexually assaulting three men during a series of home invasions over a 50-day period in 2016.

WASHINGTON — A 38-year-old Maryland man who pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assault charges stemming from a series of home invasions in 2016 has been sentenced to 39 years in prison.

Bryant Webster, of Suitland, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse while armed and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. The plea called for a sentence of 32-39 years. Judge Marisa Demeo handed down the max sentence.

According to prosecutors, Webster broke into three different Capitol Hill homes and sexually assaulted or raped three men in their homes between mid-August and Oct. 1 in 2016. In the first assault, Webster photographed himself assaulting a man who was unconscious. Two weeks later, a man woke up to find Webster in his home pointing a gun with a red laser sight at him. Prosecutors said Webster tied the man's hands and feet, gagged him and raped him repeatedly.