3 men indicted on murder charges in death of 8-year-old PJ Evans

A 21-year-old was also indicted on attempted murder charges for an assault of one of the men charged with PJ's death that occurred the day before PJ was killed.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three Maryland men have been indicted on 56 total counts related to the murder of an 8-year-old boy. A fourth man, believed by police to be the intended target of the shooting that killed the boy, was also indicted on attempted murder charges.

Peyton "PJ" Evans was killed on Aug. 24 after someone opened fire outside an apartment complex in Landover. He was inside one of the units playing video games, having just gotten back from school and football practice.

George Shamman, 23, and Desmond Nkwocha, 21, were each indicted on 19 counts, and Desmond Nkwocha's 23-year-old brother, Mark Nkwocha, was indicted on 18 counts, including murder, use of a firearm during a violent crime, attempted murder, first degree assault and conspiracy.

In addition, 21-year-old Dominique Johnson was indicted on four counts, including attempted murder, for allegedly assaulting Mark Nkwocha on Aug. 23 -- the day before PJ was killed. Court documents show Johnson admitted to shooting at a red Volkswagen driven by Mark Nwkocha on Aug. 23 due to an ongoing dispute. Nwkocha allegedly fled the area before crashing. He was later arrested by Bladensburg Police.

According to court documents, several people were standing on a patio outside the apartment complex where PJ was shot on Aug. 24 when shots were fired. They all dropped to the ground to avoid being hit. Johnson told police he lives in the apartment complex and has been in an ongoing dispute with people he described as former friends, according to court documents.

Just before the shooting on Aug. 24, Nwkocha was seen leaving the Department of corrections and being picked up by a white Mercedes Benz with tinted windows and dark rims.

Police asked Johnson who he thought shot at the group, missing and killing PJ, and court documents show he answered that "Mark" could be responsible.

Police say they believe the shooting that killed PJ was in retaliation for the Aug. 23 shooting. Detectives do not believe PJ was an intended target.

“The death and murder of this eight-year-old child is devastating and is being taken very seriously in my office," said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.” I am making it my personal mission to ensure that we achieve justice for the family of little ‘PJ’ Evans."