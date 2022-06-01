Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim

The seven-person jury delivered the verdict following a six-week trial in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A jury has ruled in favor of actor Johnny Depp in its verdict in the star-studded defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The verdict by a seven-person jury vindicates Depp's stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

Jury members found Depp should be awarded $15 million in damages for an op-ed written by Heard in the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change." His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury says Heard should be awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The court convened at 3 p.m. for the verdict to be read, but Judge Penney Azcarate sent the jury back to its deliberating room to fill out a form correctly. The courtroom broke for recess but reconvened within about 20 minutes.

Heard was present at the Fairfax County Courthouse for the announcement, but Depp was not in attendance.

The decision comes after a six-week trial in which Depp and Heard tore into each other over the nasty details of their short marriage

The seven-person jury began deliberations on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. Both sides told a jury the exact same thing Friday — they want their lives back.

Heard “ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp,” Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez told the jury in closing arguments in his libel trial against his ex-wife.

While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia — where Depp was shooting a “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel — in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.

Heard's lawyers, meanwhile, said Depp ruined Heard's life by launching a smear campaign against her when she divorced him and publicly accused him of assault in 2016.

“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” said Heard's lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn. “If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you.”

Depp sued Heard for $50 million in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Though the counterclaim has received less attention at the trial, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said it provides an avenue for the jury to compensate Heard for the abuse Depp inflicted on her even after they split by orchestrating a smear campaign.

Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser, though Heard’s attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologizing to Heard for his behavior as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.

In some ways, the trial was a replay of a lawsuit Depp filed in the United Kingdom against a British tabloid after he was described as a “wife beater.” The judge, in that case, ruled in the newspaper’s favor after finding that Heard was telling the truth in her descriptions of abuse.

In the Virginia case, Depp had to prove not only that he never assaulted Heard, but that Heard’s article — which focused primarily on public policy related to domestic violence — defamed him. He also had to prove that Heard wrote the article with actual malice. And to claim damages he had to prove that her article caused the damage to his reputation as opposed to any number of articles before and after Heard’s piece that detailed the allegations against him.

Depp, in his final testimony to the jury, said the trial gave him a chance to clear his name in a way that the U.K trial never allowed.

“No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years,” Depp said.

Heard, on the other hand, said the trial has been an ordeal inflicted by an orchestrated smear campaign led by Depp.

“Johnny promised me — promised me — that he’d ruin my life, that he’d ruin my career. He’d take my life from me,” Heard said in her final testimony.

The case captivated millions through its gavel-to-gavel television coverage and impassioned followers on social media who dissected everything from the actors’ mannerisms to the possible symbolism of what they were wearing. Both performers emerge from the trial with reputations in tatters with unclear prospects for their careers.

Eric Rose, a crisis management and communications expert in Los Angeles, called the trial a “classic murder-suicide.”

“From a reputation management perspective, there can be no winners,” he said. “They’ve bloodied each other up. It becomes more difficult now for studios to hire either actor because you’re potentially alienating a large segment of your audience who may not like the fact that you have retained either Johnny or Amber for a specific project because feelings are so strong now.”

Depp, a three-time best actor Oscar nominee, had until recent years been a bankable star. His turn as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film helped turn it into a global franchise, but he’s lost that role. (Heard and Depp’s teams each blame the other.) He was also replaced as the title character in the third “Fantastic Beasts” spin-off film, “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Despite testimony at the trial that he could be violent, abusive and out of control, Depp received a standing ovation Tuesday night in London after performing for about 40 minutes with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall. He has previously toured with Joe Perry and Alice Cooper as the group Hollywood Vampires.

Heard’s acting career has been more modest, and her only two upcoming roles are in a small film and the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due out next year.