Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

A civil complaint filed in federal court claims Hyattsville’s former mayor, who died by suicide, in January, stole $2.2 million from a DC Public Charter School.

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain.

Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.

At the same time, Ward also served as the Senior Director of Technology for KIPP DC, until roughly July 2021, according to federal authorities. He died by suicide in January 2022, and his death garnered headlines across the nation.

A civil complaint filed Monday in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia said that Ward was responsible for KIPP DC’s purchasing of information technology products, like computers, tablets, and software, after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered all D.C. schools closed due to the pandemic in March 2020.

The City has been made aware that a civil complaint involving former Mayor Kevin Ward was filed in federal court. The allegations in the civil complaint relate to Kevin Ward’s personal business dealings and that the City of Hyattsville is not implicated in any way. — City of Hyattsville (@HyattsvilleMD) August 30, 2022

KIPP DC, a network of D.C. public charter schools, has 20 schools on eight campuses. It also provides tuition-free public schooling to 7,000 local students. The federal government said between July 2019 and June 2021, KIPP DC received about $4.8 million in federal funding.

The complaint alleges between April 2020 and October 2021, KIPP DC paid Tenret Tech, and a partner company, VastSystems, $2.2 million for laptops and tablets necessary for pandemic learning.

According to the federal government, Maryland state filings showed Tenret Tech had the same address as Ward’s home.

The complaint added all the purchases KIPP DC made, which included 1,000 android tablets and more than 1,000 Acer chromebooks, were arranged and approved by Ward.

Around December 2021, KIPP DC said it realized it had not gotten any of the technology it had paid for.

“KIPP DC identified irregularities with select technology purchases made during the rapid shift to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a KIPP DC statement reads. “As soon as we suspected fraud, we immediately notified the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which then conducted an investigation.”

An email, sent from a KIPP official to Ward, on Dec. 14, 2021, echoed those concerns.

“Folks are really worried about the $2.2 million we spent with them since we can’t get in touch,” the official wrote.

Ward, who had already left KIPP DC sometime after July 2021, replied that he was working with a person federal authorities claim was made up to get the school its technology. However, none of those products ever appeared at KIPP DC.

“None of the products and services were provided or delivered to KIPP DC,” the complaint states. “All of the purchases were arranged for and approved by Ward.”

Instead, the federal government claimed the money went to buy 10 vehicles, nine of which were ultimately purchased for Ward. The money also allegedly bought two properties in Augusta, West Virginia and an assortment of sports memorabilia.

The federal government is now seeking to reclaim those properties back under the claim they are proceeds of wire fraud and proceeds of theft or bribery concerning a program that received federal funds.

KIPP DC claims the incident involving Ward was isolated.

“Conducted by a single individual who took advantage of extraordinary circumstances during the pandemic and the individual’s role as head of technology,” KIPP DC’s statement reads. “These funds originated from KIPP DC’s financial reserves and from a single private grant.”

KIPP DC also says no federal grant funds were used to reimburse the fraudulent invoices listed in the civil complaint against Ward. The charter school said it has already to recovered more than $1 million from its insurance provider.

“[We] are optimistic the US Department of Justice’s asset recovery process will return more than $800,000 of the remaining stolen funds,” KIPP DC said.

The charter school added that its already working to reduce any instances of future fraud by closing any gaps in its existing systems, making organizational design changes, and implementing new policies and procedures.

The city of Hyattsville also released a statement informing the public that the allegations made against Ward were also personal business dealings and did not implicate the city in any way.