Man arrested in Mexico for 2010 murder of American University professor held without bond

Wednesday was Jorge Landeros' first appearance in a U.S. court since his arrest in December 2022 after being on the run for 12 years.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man arrested for the murder of a beloved American University professor 13 years made his first appearance in a Montgomery County courtroom in Rockville on Wednesday. Jorge Rueda Landeros was arrested in Mexico late last year.

On Oct. 25, 2010, Sue Marcum was found dead in the basement of her home, which according to the FBI, looked like it had been burglarized. Officials later determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

Through an investigation by detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department, it was determined that Rueda Landeros, 52, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.

Charging documents say that Marcum and Rueda Landeros became jointly involved in an investment fund to which she made the initial contribution in 2008. Investigators discovered a tax form in Marcum's name that showed proceeds from the fund of over $100 million. Investigators also learned that Rueda Landeros was the sole beneficiary of a $500,000 life insurance policy in the event of Marcum's death.

According to documents, investigators took a closer look at Marcum's computer and emails. Emails exchanged between Marcum and Rueda Landeros were found. From the emails, investigators said it was clear that Marcum was increasingly concerned and uneasy about the way Rueda Landeros was handling the funds in the brokerage account.

Officers connected Rueda Landeros to the murder, but it was revealed that he fled to Mexico or Central America after her death. On April 16, 2011, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for him in the Montgomery County District Court. Almost two months later, on June 2, a federal arrest warrant was issued for him on the charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the U.S. District Court, according to the FBI.

In December 2022, the FBI Baltimore Field Office received information stating that Rueda Landeros was likely living in Guadalajara, Jalisco. He was reportedly teaching yoga under an alias.

On Dec. 13, an operation was conducted with the Legat, Mexico Task Force and Jalisco State Police to apprehend Rueda Landeros, where he was taken into custody.



Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, was extradited to the U.S. from Mexico and made his first appearance in Montgomery County Wednesday where he was held without bond. He is charged with first-degree murder.