Amazon driver seen on camera groping DC restaurant employee

Lawyers for Rebeca Estrada want Amazon to do more to address the incident.

WASHINGTON — A general manager at Rumi's Kitchen in Northwest D.C. is speaking out after she says she was sexually assaulted by an Amazon delivery driver in the middle of the busy restaurant.

The incident happened back in April. Surveillance video shows the Amazon employee grab Rebeca Estrada from behind after dropping off a delivery at the restaurant. She spoke for the first time about the incident with her lawyers, L. Chris Stewart and Madeleine Simmons of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys.

She said she confronted the Amazon driver, but he was able to leave without being identified. Following the assault, she immediately contacted police and Amazon to report what happened. Her lawyers say in response to her complaint, Amazon offered her a 25% discount off the delivery.

"It's really unfortunate and an example of profit over people," Simmons said.

Estrada said she's speaking out to keep this from happening again, and potentially escalating.

"I felt extremely violated," she said.

Estrada's legal team is pushing for more information about the driver, including whether he has had other complaints filed against him.

"If he's brazen enough to do this, what's he going to do next time," Simmons said.

DC Police are still investigating and working to identify the driver. An incident report shows the driver is wanted for misdemeanor sex abuse.

Lawyers for Estrada released surveillance video from the restaurant in an effort to identify the driver.