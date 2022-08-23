Jury recommends 20-year sentence for 19-year-old convicted of manslaughter

Zachary Burkard was convicted on two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of his classmates, 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiasher and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A panel of jurors recommended a 20-year prison sentence for a 19-year-old convicted in the deaths of two of his high school classmates -- 10 years for each of the teenagers killed.

After deliberating for nearly three days, a jury found Zachary Burkard guilty of two counts of manslaughter for shooting and killing 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiasher and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt with a ghost gun in a Springfield garage on April 25, 2021. The three South County High School students had engaged in an ongoing social media feud, and Elaiasher and Van Pelt allegedly showed up to fight Burkard in his friend's garage.

Burkard was found not guilty on two counts of firearm use in a felony.

“Anytime a young person’s life is taken, it’s a tragedy. But especially when it’s done with a gun that should have never existed,” Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said. “The proliferation of untraceable guns in our communities continues to be unconscionable and I will keep fighting for stronger laws to address this crisis. My heart breaks for the victims and their families. While there are no winners in a case like this, I hope with the trial behind us, those most affected can begin a process of healing.”

Prosecutors were seeking first-degree murder in the case. Burkard - the only one armed that day - seized the opportunity "to take out someone he didn’t like," according to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Martin. However, Burkard’s lawyer, senior public defender Bryan Kennedy, maintained that his client shot Elaiasher to protect another friend, who was allegedly on the verge of losing consciousness from being beaten. He told jurors that Elaiasher’s "One Way" crew had threatened Burkard and his friends, and jumped Burkard’s friend four-on-one in the garage. Burkard, testifying in his own defense, claimed he tried to shoot between Van Pelt and another man as they were moving toward him, but the medical examiner testified that Van Pelt had been shot twice in the back.

#BREAKING A Fairfax jury just recommended 10 years in prison in the death of Ersheen Elaiasher, 17, and 10 years in the death of Calvin Van Pelt, 16, for Zachary Burkhard, 19. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/FBscoxorhh — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) August 23, 2022

In audio from bodycam footage of first responders on the scene after the shooting, an officer can be heard saying that Burkard was "trying to help the person he shot." Kennedy argued that Burkard's actions, including trying to save his victim's life, were "not the actions of a murderer."

The Van Pelt family released the following statement after the verdict was announced:

“Although we disagree with the verdict, we thank the jury for their service," the family statement said. "There is some consolation in knowing that some degree of justice has been served. We continue to grieve for our son, Calvin who was a bright light in our family. We pray that no more families have to endure the agony of losing a child to gun violence.”