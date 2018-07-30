AKRON, Ohio -- It's the first day of school for some Akron students Monday.

Sure, there's always the back-to-school nerves and end-of-summer-break woes -- but this new beginning is far from ordinary.

"It’s not really a normal day with LeBron James in your first day of school, but it will be pretty exciting today," says Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

LeBron James is in Akron to greet students attending his I PROMISE school, which officially debuts Monday.

It will use a "STEM, hands-on, problem-based learning focus with LJFF’s ‘We Are Family’ philosophy to create a complete wraparound for its students and their families,” according to the school’s site.

Classes begin with third and fourth grade classes this year. First and second grades will be added in the next school year. By 2022, the school will be complete with first through eighth grades.

